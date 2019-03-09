Residents sound alarm about black, smelly river in Jasin

JASIN, March 9 — Inhabitants of Chin Chin and Kampung Chohong are alarmed that Sungai Chohong — a source of water for daily activities and where they fish — has become black and smelly, with river life suffering.

Jasin district police chief, DSP Arshad Abu, confirmed receiving a report on the situation from a resident today.

“I have instructed my officers to investigate,” he said when contacted by Bernama to shed light on an allegation that animal breeders and factories are the culprit.

He said the Melaka Department of Environment (DOE) is also conducting an investigation and if the police don’t find any evidence of a crime, it will be up to DOE to determine what has gone wrong.

Rosmah Ismail, 52, said the stench coming from the river just 200m from her food stall is distressing customers.

“Everyone is raising a stink because the bad smell — especially when there is a breeze — is affecting them. It’s not the first time the river has become polluted either. About 16 years ago, the same thing happened and many fish died, but this time it’s worse,” she said.

The mum of seven said everyone is concerned about the pollution harming their health, and that villagers have started making assumptions on social media.

An ex-serviceman and resident who only wants to be known as Abu, 48, said people started noticing the difference in the river yesterday morning.

“I was shocked to discover the river had turned black and was smelly when I went fishing around 10am. Even more heartbreaking was the mass death of fish,” he said.

He wants the authorities to identify and take action against those responsible immediately. — Bernama