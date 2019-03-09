Marine police nab illegal immigrants in Labuan waters

LABUAN, March 9 ― Marine Police arrested three illegal immigrants and a man who holds the IMM3 immigration travel document in two separate operations here yesterday morning.

The first two fishermen, including the IMM3 holder, aged 25 and 29, were picked up during “Op Gelora” at Pulau Enoe.

At least 70kg fish of various species, fishing gear and a boat, all valued at RM19,510 were seized.

Sabah Marine Police (Region 4) commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said another fisherman, aged 22, was arrested near Petronas Methanol waters.

Mohamad Pajeri said the fourth man was arrested at the fish landing jetty in Ujung Pasir during “Op Landai Khas”.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 11 (2) (b) of the Fisheries Act 1985. ― Bernama