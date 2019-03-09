Cops receive five reports on dumping of chemical waste in Sungai Kim Kim

Part of the Sungai Kim Kim river in Pasir Gudang that is undergoing a clean-up. Oil booms have been fitted to stop the oily substance from floating further down river. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, March 9 ― Five police reports were lodged as of yesterday over the alleged dumping of chemical waste in Sungai Kim Kim, near Pasir Gudang.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the reports were lodged at the Seri Alam station by residents and families of students in the affected area.

“Although the Department of Environment (DOE) is investigating, the police will also open an investigation paper.

“We want to track down those responsible for dumping the effluents because of the crime they have committed. They are not only endangering the people’s lives, but also the cleanliness of the river water,” he told reporters after opening the Johor police Meet the Clients’ Day programme at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

He said the police would investigate the case under Section 278 of the Penal Code for making the atmosphere noxious to health and Section 284 of the same law for negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance.

The police, he said, would work with the DOE to identify the culprits responsible for dumping the chemical waste into the river and urged those with information to contact the nearest police station.

