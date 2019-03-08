Sarawak CM to meet PRS and PSB over party members switching allegiance

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg was asked to respond to the resignation of Datuk Masir Kujat as PRS vice president to join PSB yesterday. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 8 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said he will talk to Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) to resolve problems relating to members changing allegiance.

“Let me talk to them first. Because they are our partners in GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak), we need to look after them to sort out their problems,” he told reporters after opening Sin Chew Education Fair here.

Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, was asked to respond to the resignation of Datuk Masir Kujat as PRS vice president to join PSB yesterday.

Apart from Masir, who is also the Sri Aman MP, sacked PRS deputy president Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun and former Lubok Antu MP Datuk William Nyallau Badak had also joined PSB, formerly known as United People’s Party (UPP).

Asked if it was ethical for one party to accept members from other party within GPS grouping, Abang Johari said he would rather let the public be the judge

“But as you know this (crossing over) is an inherited problem. I will try to find solution to the problem,” he said.

Yesterday, Masir had said he had submitted his resignation letter as PRS member two days ago, believing that PSB was a truly multi-racial party and could unite all races in Sarawak.

He also said that PSB, being an independent local-based party, could could speak up for all Sarawakians, irrespective of race or religious belief.

“As a Dayak leader and member of Parliament, I believe PSB will be the party best placed to champion Dayak rights and unite all Dayaks in Sarawak,” Masir had said.

PRS president Tan Sri Dr James Masing, responding to Masir’s resignation, had said he could not control party members if they wanted to cross over to another party.

He had said people were free to move in accordance with their whims and fancies.

But PRS secretary general Datuk Janang Bunsu had charged that PSB had undermined GPS by accepting Masir into its fold.

He also called for the sacking of PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh and deputy president Datuk Dr Jerip Susil from the state Cabinet.

“GPS must act fast. Action must be taken against PSB big bosses,” Janang had said.

However, PSB, in a statement, believed that Abang Johari would not interfere with disputes in other parties.

PSB also said that PBB accepted state lawmakers from other parties after the 2016 state election.