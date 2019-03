Dr M hosts lunch for Brunei Sultan at Seri Perdana

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at the signing of the MoU on the movement of prisoners between the two countries, in Putrajaya March 5,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today hosted a luncheon in honour of visiting Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, at Seri Perdana, here.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day official visit, was greeted by Dr Mahathir upon arrival at the Prime Minister’s official residence.

Dr Mahathir’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali; Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah; Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin; Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu also attended the luncheon.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah held talks earlier today with Dr Mahathir under the framework of the Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam Annual Leaders’ Consultation. — Bernama