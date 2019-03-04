Online traders in Kelantan not aware that they must pay taxes, says LHDN

KOTA BHARU, March 4 — Many online traders in Kelantan are unaware that their online sales have generated income which requires them to pay taxes, said Kelantan’s Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) director Shaufee Salleh.

He said there could be various reasons for this as traders might have not had the right information, exposure, or were merely taking it easy when it involved tax payments.

"Income tax on online businesses is not a new thing, it is the same type of income tax imposed on conventional traders," he added.

He said this after a press conference to announce the Special Voluntary Declaration Programme and Online Business Tax Issues today.

The programme for traders and those with online businesses will be held at the Kelantan Chinese Chamber of Commerce premises at Jalan Kebun Sultan, here on March 11.

"We take this initiative as many traders still do not have clear information on taxes for online sales. We hope that many traders will be able to attend the programme which is free. Those who voluntarily declare will be subjected to a tax penalty of only 10 percent,” he said. — Bernama