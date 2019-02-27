Tourism minister withdraws RM80,000 allocation for hall in Semenyih, says sorry

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi speaks during the press conference on Malaysia’s tourism in 2018 in Putrajaya on February 27, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mohamaddin Ketapi withdrew a RM80,000 allocation that he had previously announced for the repair works in hall in Semenyih, as he says it could be an election offence.

Ahead of the by-election for the Selangor seat this Saturday, Malaysiakini reports Mohamaddin also apologised to the Semenyih voters.

“At an event, I had announced an RM80,000 allocation for upgrading works to Dewan Haji Md Silin in Beranang.

“I would like to inform that I withdraw the allocation, as I realise it contravenes the Election Offences Act 1954 (under) the Election Commission,” he reportedly said in a statement sighted by the English portal.

Mohammadin’s apology and withdrawal come just under three hours after he left National Crafts Day celebrations at Dewan Haji Md Silin, where he had made the announcement.

The minister reportedly said he only came up with the allocation based on feedback from the local community.

He however only realised later on it could be an election offence.

“Before my statement, I was approached by residents and visitors to the event, who voiced the need to upgrade the hall.

“However, as I realise that it is an offence under the Election Offences Act, therefore I sincerely apologise and retract the announcement,” he said.

Mohammaddin reiterated that it was not his intention to disrupt the election process in Semenyih.

The four-way contest in the Semenyih by-election will see Pakatan Harapan’s Muhammad Aiman Zainali take on BN’s Zakaria Hanafi, PSM’s Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul and independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng.

The by-election was called following the passing of Harapan incumbent Bakhtiar Mohd Nor on Jan 11.