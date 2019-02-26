Lorry attendant dies in freak accident involving dislodged trailer tyre

Lorry attendant Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman was killed on the spot after a trailer tyre dislodged and hit him along the North-South Expressway near Slim River February 25, 2019. — Picture via Facebook/Info Kemalangan dan Bencana Malaysia

SLIM RIVER, 26 Feb — A lorry attendant died after he was hit by a dislodged trailer tyre along when he went to check the lorry at Kilometre 372.8 of the North-South Expressway heading south here yesterday.

Muallim District Police Chief Supt Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said in the incident at 5.20am, the victim Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, 29, died at the location, believed from serious injuries in several parts of his body.

He said investigations found that the lorry which was driven by the victim’s friend Zaidi Abdullah, 30, was travelling from Teluk Intan to Kuala Lumpur.

He said the driver stopped the lorry in the emergency lane after he heard a sound from the back.

“The victim went down first to inspect the condition of the tyre and as soon as he got down, a tyre believed to be from the trailer, dislodged and hit him,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Wan Kamarul Azran said police had contacted the PLUS Expressway authorities to check the closed circuit camera recording during the incident.

Abd Rashid’s body has been taken to the Slim River Hospital for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama