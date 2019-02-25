One-year-old boy among foreigners detained by Kedah Immigration

ALOR SETAR, Feb 25 — The Kedah Immigration Department has detained 13 foreigners, including a one-year-old boy in ‘Ops Bersepadu’ conducted at several residential and business premises here yesterday.

Its director Zuhair Jamaludin said they were detained for not having valid travel documents under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1956/63 (Act 155) and Section 15 (1) © of the same act for overstaying.

He said a total of 52 foreigners were inspected in the operation from 6pm to 8.15pm last night.

“Those arrested are three Indonesian women and an Indonesian boy, three Bangladeshi men as well as six Indian men,” he said in a statement here today.

Zuhair said the detainees aged between one and 50 were placed at the Immigration Department lockup in the Home Ministry building here for further investigation and will be transferred to the Belantik Immigration Depot in Sik. — Bernama