Mukhriz: State govt first to take action against polluters

JITRA, Feb 24 — State enforcement personnel are the first to take action against any party found to be polluting the environment, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Mukhriz Tun Mahathir said today.

He said if there were activities that affected natural resources such as rivers, the state government would not wait for action from the Federal government, and take immediate action against those involved.

“The ones who face the impact (of the pollution) first are the people in the state, so we will make sure there will be no pollution.

“We are very careful about this, because rivers are the source of water for various uses in the state including for drinking,” he told reporters after the meet and greet session with participants of the Village Community Manageement Council (MPKK) induction course here, today.

He was commenting on a statement by Minister of Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment, Yeo Bee Yin that state governments would face action from the Federal Government if premises or development projects in their respective states caused environmental pollution. — Bernama