Khalid Samad: River of Life, Ramadan bazaar at Jalan Masjid India stay

A worker cleans the River of Life and Blue Pond project at Jamek Mosque in Kuala Lumpur March 11, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Federal Territory Minister Khalid Abdul Samad stressed that his ministry will maintain the River of Life (RoL) project as part of its plan to turn part of Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman into a pedestrian walkway.

He believes that the RoL would enjoy a positive impact from the partial closure of Jalan TAR to public transport and guaranteed that the Ramadan bazaar at Jalan Masjid India would not be closed.

Speaking to reporters after launching the Amal Mabrur Foundation Malaysia here today, he said they were still discussing with all stakeholders regarding the Ramadan bazaar and that a decision would be made soon.

He was asked about the status of the bazaar as there were fears that it might either be closed or transferred to another area following the ministry’s plan to turn part of Jalan TAR into a pedestrian walkway or vehicle-free zone involving the RoL in the same area.

Earlier, he was reported to have said that any decision on the partial closure of Jalan TAR to public vehicles would be made before March 15 after hearing feedback from the stakeholders, especially the hawkers and traders around Jalan Esfahan to Jalan Melayu.

On the Amal Mabrur Foundation Malaysia, he said its formation could be seen as the best platform to assist the alumni of haj and umrah to continue to willingly worship consistently after fulfilling the fifth pillar of Islam.

He said the foundation, previously known as the Amal Mabrur Organisation, was also set to be the best platform for the alumni to gather and conduct activities that would benefit the Muslim community in the country.

“Amal mabrur means doing something earnestly and consistently to receive Allah’s acceptance, and the question is how do we maintain this willingness?

“This is where it is important for the foundation to play its role in guiding the alumni to continue to be consistent with the various programmes for the good of the alumni and Muslims in Malaysia,” he said when opening the foundation here today, which was attended by about 200 haj and umrah alumni, as well as the launch of the ‘Tadabbur and Mabrur: Road to Heaven’ by Mohd Nasnil.

Meanwhile, the founder and chairman of the foundation, Mohd Hasnil Abu Bakar said among the programmes set to be drawn up included periodic meeting of the haj and umrah alumni in each state, haj and umrah course modules for pilgrims as well as haj simulation. — Bernama