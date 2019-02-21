Stop making wild allegations, Mujahid tells Umno Youth chief

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa (pic) has reminded Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki to stop making baseless accusations. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa today reminded Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki to practise the politics of prudence and to stop making wild allegations and baseless accusations.

Mujahid also described Asyraf Wajdi’s latest allegation that he (Mujahid) had kept mum when Islam and the monarchy institution were being insulted and ridiculed by certain quarters, as having malicious intent.

“The allegation is wrong. It is just another attempt to portray me, the minister in charge of religion, as someone who neither cared nor concerned about the insult.

“Whereas I have clearly said from the very beginning that anyone who commits a crime, let alone against Islam and the Malay Rulers, will definitely have action taken against them.”

He said this in a video clip sent to Bernama in response to Asyraf Wajdi’s remark that he would only take legal action against those who accused him of being DAP’s political tool, but would do nothing against those who insulted Islam and the monarchy institution.

In the video clip which lasted almost four minutes, Mujahid also refuted the allegation that he would bow to DAP’s demands and stressed that the party had no control whatsoever over Tabung Haji (TH).

“It’s not about DAP, but it’s about the fact that TH now has 9.2 million depositors and we are in the midst of rehabilitation. I sue those people not because I bowed to DAP, but as a warning and to protect the integrity and interests of TH.

In another development, Mujahid urged the police to immediately investigate and take action against those involved in placing the idol of a deity at the main entrance of Surau Sabilul Huda in Taman Pendamar Indah 1, Port Klang, yesterday.

“This is indeed shocking as it could trigger various perceptions and worse still, could provoke racial and religious hatred,” he said, while expressing hope that such an incident would not recur.

On the black paint splashed on the concrete wall of Istana Anak Bukit in Alor Setar, the minister reminded all quarters to stop making provocations.

“The incident is indeed an insult to the monarchy institution, and will cause anger among the Malays,” he said. ― Bernama