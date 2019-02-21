Selangor Sultan accepts RM42m federal allocation for Islamic council

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa hands over a cheque of RM42.1 million to Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at Istana Bukit Kayangan in Shah Alam February 21, 2019. ― Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Feb 21 ― Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today consented to accept an allocation of RM42.1 million from the federal government for Selangor.

In a statement issued today, the Office of the Sultan of Selangor said the allocation was for the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais).

It said the allocation was presented by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof at Istana Bukit Kayangan here.

Also present was Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah.

The allocation was for remuneration payment for imams as well as allowances for religious class teachers. ― Bernama