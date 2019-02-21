Hishammuddin welcomes probe on all defence ministers since 1997

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein says he welcomes any investigations to take place on all defence ministers since 1997 according to the rule of law. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Former Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said today he welcomed an investigation on all the ministers who were in power since 1997 on alleged land swaps that cost the ministry losses of half a billion ringgit.

The former ministers of defence since 1997 were Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar, who was appointed to the portfolio in 1995, followed by Datuk Seri Najib Razak (1999), Datuk Seri Abdullah Ahmad Badawi (2008), Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (2009), and Hishammuddin (2013).

Incumbent Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was the fourth prime minister at the time until he quit in 2003, while Syed Hamid currently chairs the ruling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) elections committee.

In response to the report lodged to the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) by the ministry’s officer earlier today, Hishammuddin said he has been consistent on the matter and that he has nothing to hide.

“I welcome any investigations to take place on all Ministers since 1997 according to the rule of law (and) the findings from the Governance, Procurement and Finance Investigating Committee, led by Tan Sri Ambrin Buang, which produced a report on the Defence Ministry that highlighted 16 land swap projects.

“I have always been consistent since before and never held back, I have nothing to hide,” Hishammuddin said in a statement on the case, which involved 2,932 acres of land belonging to the ministry.

Hishammuddin also urged the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to stop politicking and focus on administering the country.

The former defence minister alleged it is known that the ruling government is aimed at digging up the past faults of the former Barisan Nasional administration (BN) to distract the nation from the former’s performance.

“These findings are merely a distraction for the rakyat from the fact that they are not performing at all.

“They have been in power for 10 months now. Put aside politicking and focus on the rakyat.

“It is time for them to take care of our Armed Forces and their families, to care for the welfare of our military veterans who have served to protect the nation. Enough is enough,” he said.

Earlier today, Defence Ministry special officer Mohd Nasaie Ismail filed an official complaint with the anti-corruption agency over the exchange of two plots of land where the military have set up bases.

He said the development of the two military camps, which are in Paloh, Johor and Hutan Melintang, Perak, had caused huge losses to the government and was executed due to political involvement.

Last Tuesday, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu estimated the cost of the 16 projects at RM4.88 billion and had incurred a startling loss of RM500 million.

Former minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz had in April 2018 publicly alleged that land belonging to Armed Forces were swapped by a company supposedly under the control of three key individuals.

The ministry had then responded with a statement, denying this was the case and saying various measures were used for the development projects, which include privatisation through land-swapping deals.