Transport minister vows to increase number of MRT feeder buses servicing Semenyih

Loke promised to tackle the public transport woes faced by residents of Semenyih. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 20 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said his ministry will improve connectivity between the residential areas in Semenyih and the Kajang MRT station by introducing more feeder buses.

He told a press conference here today that he has been alerted to the public transport woes in the area and said that his ministry will tackle it.

“There is a lack of feeder buses to and from the train station which accounts for the lack of usage of the KTM services,” he said.

There is only one train station near Semenyih which is the Kajang MRT station, which is part of the Sungai Buloh-Kajang line.

“Besides Semenyih town, the other housing areas around the train station are affected by a lack of buses as well,” said Loke.

“This is one of the reasons for the low train ridership. We are capable of 400,000 passengers a day but now we’re at 190,000 to 200,000 usage. It’s due to difficulty of getting passengers to the train station then back home.

“For now we’re going to try and add more feeder buses but the biggest challenge facing us is the first and last mile connectivity.”