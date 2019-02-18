Report: Judge refuses MACC interview, insists on RCI for alleged judicial misconduct

Court of Appeal judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer attends the International Malaysia Law Conference in Kuala Lumpur August 16, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Court of Appeal judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer has declined to have his statement recorded by the Malaysia Anti-Corporation Commission (MACC) on his claims of judicial misconduct, MalaysiaKini reported today.

It was reported that five MACC officers, including its investigations division director Datuk Azam Baki, had met Hamid in his chambers this morning.

The officers sought to record Hamid’s statement regarding the affidavit he filed last week, which claimed that members of the judiciary had conspired with private parties to scam the government.

Represented by lawyers Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla and Joy Appukuttan, Hamid had declined to provide any information to MACC.

Haniff told MalaysiaKini that his client would only speak to a special task force to convene a Royal Commission of Inquiry.

“Hamid will decline to provide information to the MACC or police on the matter until a taskforce and an RCI is formed,” the lawyer was reported to have said.

Last Thursday, Hamid filed an affidavit claiming that the conspiracy had taken place when nominees of certain politicians created contracts with the government where the government later failed to adhere to the contract.

It was said that the private parties would then claim compensation from the government in court.

Hamid had stressed that there was a need for a Royal Commission of Inquiry to be established to look into the issue.