BN still receives support from PAS, says Semenyih candidate

Barisan Nasional’s Semenyih candidate Zakaria Hanafi is seen during the announcement of his candidacy in Semenyih February 14, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, Feb 17 — Zakaria Hanafi, the Barisan Nasional candidate in the Semenyih state by-election, today refuted allegation that he did not receive support from PAS.

He said the BN campaign machinery was being assisted by PAS and it was running smoothly.

“Alhamdullilah, PAS still supports me especially when I am a local boy and not a foreigner to the people in this area,” he told reporters when met at Kampung Kuala Pajam here.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed that PAS had formally stated it would not support Umno and BN in the Semenyih by-election. — Bernama