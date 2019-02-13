Ministers visiting Semenyih not an issue, says Azmin

PKR deputy president, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali delivers his speech during the launching of the Wanita Harapan operations room in Bandar Tasik Kesuma, Semenyih February 12, 2019 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, Feb 13 — The presence of many ministers in Semenyih lately is not an issue and should not be linked to the by-election for the Semenyih State Constituency because they are serving at all times regardless whether there is a by-election or otherwise.

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the Semenyih area had received rapid development since 2008 when the coalition of opposition parties then administered the area and the Hulu Langat district.

“Recently, the Prime Minister had said that he was surprised that Semenyih is now known as a town that is well planned. From 2008, we in Pakatan Harapan (PH) wanted development not only to focus on urban areas but also in the rural areas so that the people could receive the benefits.

“If we had not come to Semenyih since 2008 it would not be possible for the area and Hulu Langat to be developed as they are now,” he said when launching the Wanita PH Operations Room for the Semenyih State seat by-election, here last night.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also the Minister for Economic Affairs, said voters should not compare issues in the Cameron Highlands Parliamentary by-election to the Semenyih State seat by-election because PH had never administered Pahang State nor Cameron Highlands Parliamentary constituency.

Also present at the event were PH Wanita head Zuraida Kamaruddin, PKR Wanita head Haniza Talha, Bersatu Wanita head Datuk Seri Rina Harun and Amanah Wanita head Siti Mariah Mahmud.

The Semenyih by-election was being held following the death of the incumbent, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, who was the Bersatu head for the Hulu Langat division on Jan 11 following a heart attack.

Nomination for the Semenyih by-election is fixed for Saturday while early voting will be on Feb 26 and polling day on March 2. — Bernama