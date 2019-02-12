PSM seeks to crowdfund Semenyih bid

PSM announced the crowdfunding campaign on Facebook today, where it urged the public to support its bid to hold the Pakatan Harapan coalition to account. — Picture via Facebook/ Parti Sosialis Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) launched a donation campaign today to raise funds for its candidate in the March 2 Semenyih by-election.

The non-aligned political party announced the crowdfunding campaign on Facebook today, where it urged the public to support its bid to hold the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition to account.

The party also asserted that the country needed political alternatives beyond PH and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“The political reality is that the strength and resources of PSM at this moment is still too small to become a third force. Facing a by-election in this situation, putting forth our candidate is akin to going against the mainstream.

“However, don’t all changes in society begin with efforts to go against the mainstream without giving in to external pressures? Every struggle is a starting point to move forward into the future,” the party said.

PSM said it will contest in Semenyih for this reason.

On February 5, the party confirmed its entry into the by-election triggered by incumbent Bakhtiar Mohd Nor’s death from a heart attack on January 11.

The Election Commission has set nominations for February 16 and polling for March 2.

The by-election is getting added attention after BN defended the Cameron Highlands federal seat with a larger majority last month.