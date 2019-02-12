MR DIY recalls footprint stickers with Arabic characters

PPIM wanted Mr DIY to apologise publicly for selling car stickers in the shape of a footprint found out to be showing Arabic scripts.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Hardware store MR DIY has recalled the sale of a footprint and “thumbs-up car sticker varieties from its store, after the outcry over Arabic wordings found on the item.

The company chairman, Datuk Azlam Shah Alias, said that customers who had purchased the “affected product” would also be given a refund.

In a press statement today, the company again apologised to the Muslim community, adding that it had also spoken to the supplier of the said stickers, who, according to the company, had also expressed regret.

“MR DIY wishes to thank our customers for their invaluable feedback. We would like to assure all stakeholders, especially our Muslim customers, friends and staff, that MR DIY has no intention of offending the Muslim community, and we deeply regret the matter,” Azlam said.

“We have also introduced preventive measures by setting up a new committee and improved our standard operating procedures, to ensure that this does not happen again.”

Customers who purchased the item can call MR DIY’s customer service at 03-89611338 for their refunds.

Recently, a 27-second video clip showing the footprint car sticker was circulated on social media.

The Malaysian Islamic Consumers Association (PPIM) had last week urged Mr DIY to host a press conference to apologise for selling the car stickers.

Sinar Harian reported the Muslim group’s special assistant Mat Ramlee Buang saying that the move was necessary to protect Muslims’ sensitivities and at the same time protect public harmony and national security.

“We had raided one of the Mr DIY branches in Kuala Lumpur and I was informed that they have retracted the product.

“Instead, they should have done a press conference to show that they are publicly apologising over the matter,” he reportedly said after lodging a police report at Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur with two other Muslim groups.