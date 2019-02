Siti Nurhaliza denies contesting Semenyih, merely cycling there

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin with her husband Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa while cycling near Semenyih. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Siti Nurhaliza

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin has shut down rumours that she will be Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate in the Semenyih by-election, amid her close ties to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

In an Instagram post, the popular singer used the hashtags #BukanDunSemenyih #sayabukancalonbertanding #sayacumakayuhje alongside photos of her and husband Datuk Seri Khalid Mohd Jiwa cycling to the Semenyih Dam.

The Malay hashtags translate to “Not Semenyih state assembly seat”, “I am not contesting candidate”, and “I am only pedalling”.

Rumours were circulating on social media about the award-winning singer of songs like Cindai, Aku Cinta Padamu and Cinta Tak Berganti to be running at the Semenyih by-election on March 2.

The seat became vacant following the death of PPBM assemblyman Bakhtiar Mohd Nor on January 11 from a heart attack, and the party is expected to defend the seat.

Siti Nurhaliza is arguably one of Malaysia’s legendary singers, with over six million followers on Instagram and was even called up by the Council of Eminent Persons in July last year on the possibility of forming a National Arts Council.

Earlier this week, Siti Nurhaliza’s manager Rozi Abd Razak said in a lengthy post on Instagram that she and Siti are frustrated with the rumours and want to be left in peace.

“Since the past we have always adopted a policy to be silent and patient, only making statements wherever necessary however there are still people who won’t be happy with this,” she wrote.

“Many having been messaging me and Siti asking for clarification on these unwarranted rumours being circulated on the internet which has nothing to do with us.

“As much as we’d like to this is a matter we do not want to comment on. So enough. If I do not like my name being used, ridiculed and insulted then it’s the same for Siti.”

Last month, PPBM women’s wing Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun had in a female entrepreneurship event urged PH to field a female candidate for Semenyih by-election.

Siti Nuhaliza was among those who attended the event.