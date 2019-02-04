Ramasamy calls for end to spreading of fake news about two organisations

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 4 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy has called for an immediate stop to the circulation of fake news that a businessman is the source of contention between two Indian organisations in the state.

He said the businessman, Datuk Dr K. Palaniappan, and his son, P. Krishnan, did not have anything to do with the Penang Hindu Endowment Board (PHEB), which was said to be in conflict with the Natukottai Chettiar organisation.

“Don’t smear the family of Datuk Palaniappan. He had nothing to do with that (clash between the two organisations). Don’t drag also the Penang Hindu Endowment Board into this issue,” Ramasamy told a press conference at his office today.

Palaniappan, 63, who was present at the press conference along with Krishnan, 33, said the fake news had circulated via a WhatsApp message last month and that it had tarnished their reputation as businessmen who operated two stores in Penang and one in Kuala Lumpur.

“We lodged a police report on Jan 24 seeking an investigation into the matter and will not hesitate to take legal action against those circulating the fake news,” he said. — Bernama