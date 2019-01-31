Loke allocates RM30,000 to Thean Hou Temple, first for 2019

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (centre) poses for a group photo during the Chinese New Year lighting ceremony at Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has presented RM30,000 from his ministerial allocation to the Thean Hou Temple along Jalan Robson, his first such allocation for 2019.

He said all ministers have been granted allocations of RM1 million, which they can then allocate to any organisation as they see fit.

“This is to encourage them to continue holding more cultural events, as well as to support their endeavours,” Loke said at the temple’s lantern lighting ceremony to mark the Chinese New Year on Tuesday.

As Thean Hou is the city’s most symbolic Chinese temple, he said it is important for its cultural festivals and decorations to continue.

He also wished all Malaysians a happy and prosperous Chinese New Year, and urged those heading back to their respective hometowns to observe road regulations while on the highway.

“I hope they drive properly, and that they arrive at their destinations safely. Always remember your loved ones are waiting for you.

“Ensure you get enough rest before setting out. If you feel tired while on the road, it is alright to pull over at any rest area to recuperate while on the way back,” Loke said.