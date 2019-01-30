Guan Eng says criticism against DAP man in Islamic body ‘politically motivated’

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has defended the appointment of Paloh assemblyman Sheikh Omar Ali to the board of Yadim saying he did not see what the problem was. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has defended the appointment of Paloh assemblyman Sheikh Omar Ali to the board of the Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) saying he did not see what the problem was.

Lim, who is the Finance Minister, said the criticisms levelled against Sheikh Omar is likely due to the fact he is a DAP member.

“If he is a Muslim, what is the problem? For example, if it is a non-Muslim organisation, why can’t someone serve in it regardless of his or her race, so long as the individual is a member of that faith?” Lim told the press as he was leaving the closing ceremony of the 8TV Chinese New Year Grand Bazaar at KL Sports City, Bukit Jalil.

He said if Sheikh Omar is already an assemblyman recognised by both the government and assented to by the Sultan of Johor, there was no reason why could he not serve in Yadim.

“The man is a Malay Muslim, and also a graduate in Islamic studies. I mean I can understand the criticism if a non-Muslim was appointed to Yadim, in the same way if a Muslim was appointed to a non-Muslim religious organisation or body.

“I think these criticisms are little more than politically-motivated attacks, and it would be wasting time to deal with such remarks,” Lim said.

Yesterday, Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa defended Sheikh Ali’s appointment to the Islamic propagation foundation’s board, saying the decision was made due to his religious capabilities and qualifications, and that it would not be right to deny him a place merely because he is a DAP member.

In his speech at the event earlier, Lim said he is confident the national economy will continue to grow and prosper, since the Pakatan Harapan administration does not steal from the rakyat.

“We will do better because this is a clean government which does not steal your money.

“Due to this you too can earn money more stably. I am sure this will be proven as time goes on,” he said.