Autopsy: Woman in Sepang house fire killed by blow to head

On Monday, Wan Mohd Baharul Nizam Wan Bakar and Norwahidah Abdul Hamid were found dead in a fire at a one-storey terrace house in Taman Desa Vista, Sepang. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — A preliminary investigation found that the two victims who died in a fire at a single-storey terrace house in Taman Desa Vista, Sepang, on Monday were still not married.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the two victims, Wan Mohd Baharul Nizam Wan Bakar, 35, and Norwahidah Abdul Hamid, 28, had planned to get married this Friday.

“According to their neighbours, both of them had been staying at the house for six months.

“A police investigation revealed that the male victim had separated from his first wife in 2017. They had three children,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said a post-mortem on the woman’s body found that she had died after being hit by a hard and blunt object on the head.

‘‘The post-mortem on the man’s body revealed that he had died from smoke inhalation,’’ he said.

Yesterday, police reclassified the case as murder after a preliminary report of the post-mortem on Norwahidah found there was a sign of injury inflicted to the head with a hard object.

Both of them were government servants at the National Registration Department in Putrajaya. — Bernama