In first official visit to Johor, DPM gets audience with sultan

(From left) Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail together with Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah and Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the Istana Bukit Serene January 26, 2019. — Picture courtesy of the Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, Jan 26 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today granted an audience to Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at his official residence in Istana Bukit Serene here on her first official visit to the state as deputy prime minister.

The meeting was posted on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page at about 5.15pm.

Dr Wan Azizah arrived at Istana Bukit Serene at around 3pm and was welcomed by Sultan Ibrahim and his consort Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

According to the post, the meeting between Sultan Ibrahim and Dr Wan Azizah lasted over an hour before adjourning for a tea reception.