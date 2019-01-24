PSM protests at Finance Ministry against B40 health insurance scheme

Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) protests against the mySalam health insurance scheme for the B40 at the Finance Ministry in Putrajaya January 24, 2019. — Picture by Boo Su-Lyn

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 24 — About 20 members of the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) demonstrated at the Finance Ministry here today against a new government-run health insurance scheme for the poor that will be funded by an insurance company.

PSM central committee member Dr Michael Jeyakumar Devaraj claimed the mySalam insurance scheme would weaken the public health care system as it would lead to more patients and specialists going to the private sector instead.

“It is very important to ensure that the RM2 billion donated by an insurance company is not used in a way that encourages Malaysians to be customers of private insurance companies,” PSM said in its memorandum addressed to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng after the ministry launched the mySalam scheme.

The memorandum was handed to Finance Ministry officials later.

Insurance firm Great Eastern Life is contributing RM2 billion to the MySalam scheme for the bottom 40 per cent (B40) workers that will enable eligible recipients to get an RM8,000 one-off payment if they suffer any of 36 critical illnesses, including cancer, heart attack and Alzheimer’s.

