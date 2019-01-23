Judge Dr M for his policies today, not his past, urges Syed Saddiq

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman at their first annual general meeting in Putrajaya December 29, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has implored those who are still sceptical of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s commitment to reforms to focus on his present policies instead.

In an interview with BBC HARDtalk, Syed Saddiq refuted host, Shaun Ley, when he asked if Dr Mahathir has changed in light of his past policies under the Barisan Nasional (BN) government, which Ley, further stated were very “heavily international criticised”.

“Judge him on his policies today. The media is free to report; at the same time, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission reports directly to Parliament, no longer under his purview. We have decentralised power, put a two-term limit on the prime minister. Many institutional reforms which go beyond the personality of a leader. That is the future of Malaysia,” Syed Saddiq said.

Ley also questioned Syed Saddiq on Dr Mahathir’s intention to hand over the prime minister’s post to PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, whom he had previously imprisoned on charges of sodomy and corruption.

Syed Saddiq explained that the issue of Dr Mahathir’s successor was already resolved.

“Never allow the past to lock us and imprison us from moving forward.

“If this coalition is governed based on caution, we would never be able to win the elections. The reason that we are able to do so is because these leaders were able to put their differences aside and unite for a common cause and purpose,” he said, adding that Pakatan Harapan (PH) had united to bring down the “biggest global kleptocracy”, stopping short of referring to Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Knowing him (Dr Mahathir) he is very focused on reforming the country. He has nothing else to lose. He brought a dysfunctional opposition to win a landmark election. He just wants to ensure that Malaysia’s name will be in the eye of the world once more,” he added.