Cousin says Altantuya showed her picture with DPM named 'Razak'

Burmaa Oyunchimeg, first cousin of Altantuya Shaariibuu, arrives at the Shah Alam High Court January 23, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Jan 23 — The first cousin of Altantuya Shaariibuu claimed today that the murder Mongolian model had shown her a photo of herself, her lover Abdul Razak Baginda, and a deputy prime minister named “Razak”.

Testifying as first witness in the family’s RM100 million civil lawsuit against the Malaysian government, Burmaa Oyunchimeg said Altantuya showed pictures of her trip to Paris with Abdul Razak after she flew back to Mongolia following a trip to Singapore in March 2005.

“I remember I saw a picture of three people, two men and Altantuya. I asked her who they were, and she said one was the deputy prime minister and the other was Razak who worked with him and do business together.

“I asked her if they were brothers because of the same name. She said no but they were best friends, business partners and worked together,” she told the High Court here.

