Mocking Twitter user’s fake poster, Rara confirms there are ‘eight Dragon Balls’

Rara has hit out at a Twitter user for uploading a poster of her with a false statement. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Jelai assemblyman Young Syefura Othman has hit out at a Twitter user for uploading a poster of her with a false statement which claims she is willing to be a “DAP minion”.

The politician said the Twitter user @blackmerz101 would have been better off writing that “there are eight Dragon Balls” if he or she wanted to twist her words.

Young Syefura, widely known as Rara, was referring to the popular 1980’s Japanese manga and anime series Dragon Ball, where the protagonist Son Goku trains to become a martial arts champion and searches the world for seven wish-granting orbs.

“Making this kind of poster, with my photo, writing something without a source, you might as well have written me saying I am certain there are eight Dragon Balls in total. That would have been right,” she said.

Kalau buat poster macam ini, letak gambar saya, tulis macam ini tanpa nyatakan sumber, baik tulis ‘Saya yakin bahawa Dragon Ball ada 8 biji semuanya’. Baru betul kona. https://t.co/5C1B1aSDZa — Rara (@youngsyefura) January 22, 2019

The poster quoted Rara as saying that although she is considered “a DAP minion”, she is confident that the party is the best and has the fairest chance of protecting the Malays and Islam along with the rakyat.

Additional commentary at the bottom of the poster claimed Rara’s membership of the Chinese-dominated party made her a target for racial profiling, particularly given her image as a young Malay woman wearing a hijab.