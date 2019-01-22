ECRL still on table, says Daim who zips lips on Jho Low as ‘bargaining chip’

Tun Daim Zainuddin (left) speaks during the inaugural Perwira dialogue by the Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur January 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Malaysia is still in talks with China over the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, government adviser Tun Daim Zainuddin said today.

The former finance minister was specially appointed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to meet Chinese premier Li Keqiang and other Chinese officials in Beijing last July.

“Negotiations are still going on ECRL.

“We hope to finalise this as soon as possible,” Daim told a press conference here after the Defence Ministry’s inaugural Perwira dialogue here.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government suspended the China-backed rail project that connects the Klang Valley to the peninsular east coast over concerns it was overpriced.

Daim was also asked if Penang-born Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low who is wanted here in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal, was used as a bargaining chip.

“I can’t respond to speculation,” he replied.

Daim, a close aide of Dr Mahathir, also said he offers his views only “when my advice is sought” when asked if he was still advising the prime minister.

Daim previously headed the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP), a group of leaders that advised the fledgling PH administration.

The quasi-official CEP announced last August that it had completed its work, but its recommendations to the government have yet to be made public.