JOHOR BAHRU, March 25 — Ranhill SAJ has teamed up with Yes to roll out an initiative aimed at reducing household expenses while enhancing digital connectivity for residents across Johor.

The programme offers eligible households a RM10.50 monthly rebate on their water bills for six months when they subscribe to selected Yes 5G Advanced broadband plans, combining essential utilities to support cost of living and digital access.

“Our role goes beyond delivering safe and reliable water services. We are committed to improving everyday living for the households we serve,” interim chief executive officer Mohd Hedzir Hanafi said.

He added, “Through this collaboration with Yes, we are able to introduce meaningful savings for families while encouraging greater digital engagement through the Ranhill SAJ app. It is another step towards building a more connected and digitally empowered Johor.”

As Johor’s primary water provider, Ranhill SAJ supplies treated water to homes and businesses statewide while recognising the growing importance of internet connectivity in daily life.

The partnership is designed to address both needs by helping families remain connected online while easing recurring household costs.

The offering is supported by Yes, which operates Malaysia’s most advanced 5G network and was the first local telco to introduce 5G Advanced technology.

Under the plans, customers can access uncapped 5G Advanced data starting from RM68 per month, alongside perks such as a complimentary premium router and a year of iQIYI access valued at over RM1,300.

“Reliable internet connectivity has become a necessity for households today. Through this collaboration with Ranhill SAJ, we are proud to bring Malaysia’s Most Advanced 5G Network into more Johor homes while helping families enjoy additional savings on their water bills,” YTL Communications chief executive officer Wing K. Lee said.

The initiative also encourages users to adopt the Ranhill SAJ mobile app for account management, billing access and service updates as part of wider efforts to expand digital participation.

Serving more than 1.8 million households, the collaboration is positioned as part of Johor’s broader push towards a more connected and digitally empowered community.

Johor residents can take part by:

Downloading the Ranhill SAJ mobile app Signing up for any eligible Yes Broadband plan Providing their SAJ water account number for verification

Once verified and the account is activated, customers will receive a RM10.50 monthly voucher for their water bill for the first six months

The broadband subscription can also be completed via www.yes.my/ranhillsaj or at selected Yes Stores across Johor.