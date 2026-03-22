KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Stockholm Syndrome, named after a 1973 bank robbery in Stockholm, Sweden, occurs when hostages develop positive feelings, such as sympathy or affection, toward their captors and may even refuse to cooperate with authorities after being freed.

In a broader context, Prof Dr Siti Aisyah Panatik, an expert in Industrial and Organisational Psychology at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and deputy dean (Academic and Student Affairs) at the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, explained that the syndrome can also develop in cases of prolonged abuse.

Cycles of harm followed by appeasement or attention can lead victims to experience emotional confusion.

“The victim’s brain attempts to adapt by interpreting abusive behaviour as a form of ‘affection.’ At the same time, if the victim believes escape is impossible, survival becomes the primary goal, achieved through cooperation and the formation of seemingly positive bonds with the abuser,” she told Bernama.

Dr Siti Aisyah noted that isolation is a key factor in the syndrome. Victims who are cut off from the outside world perceive the abuser as their sole source of information, safety, and basic needs.

Even minor acts of kindness or non-aggressive behaviour may be misinterpreted as genuine care or human compassion.

“The syndrome occurs when victims unconsciously develop empathy for their captors as a coping mechanism in life-threatening situations.

“The effects of such experiences can be long-lasting, even after the victim is released, including trauma, depression, guilt, and symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) such as flashbacks, insomnia, nightmares and heightened anxiety,” she explained.

Regarding treatment, she noted that one of the most effective approaches is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), which aims to eliminate distorted thought patterns that form the basis of psychological bonding with the abuser.

In addition, Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) provides practical tools to manage extreme emotions, helping victims break unhealthy emotional attachments and develop healthier interpersonal skills.

Dr Siti Aisyah emphasised the importance of supporting victims without judgment, as feelings of sympathy toward the abuser are a survival mechanism, not a personal failing.

“Although Stockholm Syndrome is a natural adaptive response, it can be mitigated by avoiding situations that may trigger it, such as distancing oneself from the abuser at the earliest signs of violence,” she advised.

She also highlighted modern trends where many survivors of domestic abuse now use social media to share their experiences.

However, some remain reluctant to leave abusive relationships due to lingering attachment or affection, which raises concern among online communities that often encourage them to seek professional help promptly. — Bernama