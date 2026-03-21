KUALA TERENGGANU, March 21 — Every time Hari Raya Aidilfitri approaches, a large family in Kampung Tok Dir here do not miss the opportunity to maintain the tradition of wearing matching outfits (sedondon) as a symbol of togetherness and harmony among them.

Muda Abdullah, 68, and his wife, Khatijah Said, 62, as well as their 12 children, 30 grandchildren and 10 in-laws choose one colour theme for all of them to wear on the morning of Syawal.

Muda said that the yearly practice not only brightens the atmosphere on Syawal morning but also reflects the values of love and strong bonds within the family.

He said that the tradition started in 2018, and it is one way to maintain close relationships among family members.

“We agree on every member wearing the same colour every Hari Raya. It looks more organised and harmonious when everyone gathers in matching colours on Aidilfitri morning,” he said when met at his residence in Kampung Tok Dir here today.

Meanwhile, Muda’s daughter Nazifa Qasrina, 25, said the colour choice is based on a vote involving all family members to ensure everyone had a say in determining the theme of the clothing.

She said that for this Aidilfitri, the family picked the colour emerald green, after receiving majority support among family members, with each one purchasing their own clothes in the agreed colour without the need for special orders.

“We do not specify the type of clothing, only the colour. So everyone is free to choose their own design as long as the colour matches,” she said.

The 11th out of 12 siblings said that although the number of family members has increased with the presence of in-laws and grandchildren, the consensus has been maintained by involving all parties in the colour selection process.

“We will list several colours and hold a vote through the family’s WhatsApp group, with the colour with the highest votes being chosen as the theme for that year,” she also said.

She said that for this Aidilfitri, the colour emerald green was picked

She added that most family members live nearby in the same village, making it easier for them to gather and celebrate Aidilfitri together. — Bernama