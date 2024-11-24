SYDNEY, Nov 24 — Rescue teams amputated a kayaker’s leg at the weekend after it was trapped in a rocky crevice on a dangerous stretch of Australian river, police said.

The foreign tourist, aged in his 60s, was navigating rapids in Tasmania’s Franklin River with a group of friends on Friday when his leg became “wedged between rocks”, police said.

The man’s smart watch alerted emergency services, sparking a “complex and protracted” rescue mission that failed to free the limb after 20 hours.

Still partially submerged in cold water, and with his condition deteriorating, the visitor was sedated and his leg was amputated yesterday.

“This rescue was an extremely challenging and technical operation, and an incredible effort over many hours to save the man’s life,” said police spokesman Doug Oosterloo.

“Every effort was made to extract the man before the difficult decision to amputate his leg.”

The man was then flown to Royal Hobart Hospital, where police said he remained in a critical condition. — AFP





