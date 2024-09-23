LONDON, Sept 23 — Kate, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance yesterday since announcing she had completed chemotherapy and would return to some public duties.

Kate, accompanied by her husband, Prince William, were spotted attending church with King Charles III and Queen Camilla near their royal Balmoral estate in Scotland, reported AP.

She was seen at Crathie Kirk Church in a brown checked coat and sporting a hat while Prince William, stepped out in a tailored suit and a pale blue tie.

Kate, 42, had announced on September 9 that she had completed treatment six months after revealing she had an undisclosed type of cancer, six weeks after Buckingham Palace had revealed that the king was being treated for cancer.

In a video, she said the path to full recovery would be long and she would take it day by day and undertake limited engagements through the end of the year.

Kate made two appearances earlier this year despite stepping away from most public duties during treatment — at the king’s birthday parade in June, known as Trooping the Colour, and most recently during the men’s final at Wimbledon in July, where she received a standing ovation.