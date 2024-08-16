KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — After a quick preview stint in Pavilion KL earlier this month, Lotus Cars Malaysia has officially launched the Lotus Emeya in our market. The new fully-electric sports sedan is the brand’s third EV in Malaysia after the Lotus Electre SUV and the ultra-limited RM16 million Lotus Evija hypercar.

Lotus Emeya Malaysia pricing, colourway, warranty

For Malaysia, the Emeya can be obtained in three variants. This is how much each of these variants costs on-the-road which is not inclusive of road tax and insurance:

Lotus Emeya: RM555,000

Lotus Emeya S: RM643,000

Lotus Emeya R: RM777,000

Each Emeya is accompanied by a 5-year / 150,000km warranty and there is also a separate 8-year / 200,000km warranty for its high-voltage battery.

In general, the EV can be obtained in Solar Yellow, Kaimu Grey, Akoya White, Stellar Black, Fireglow Orannge, and Boreal Grey. However, customers do have can customise the Emeya to their liking.

Lotus Emeya offers beastly performance and range

All Emeya feature an all-wheel drive setup although the performance depends on which variant you choose. The standard Emeya and Emrya S has a total power output of 450kW (603hp) alongside 710Nm of maximum torque.

Both variants can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.2 seconds and have a top speed of 250km/h. If you feel that those figures were not good enough, well, there’s always the Emeya R.

The Emeya R offers a much higher power output at 675kW (905hp) with a maximum torque of 905Nm. With a top speed of 256km/h, this particular variant can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in a blazing 2.8 seconds.

Being a grand tourer, the Emeya has also been designed to go the distance with the help of its massive 102kWh battery. The standard Emeya and Emeya S can provide up to 610km as they have the same power configuration while the Emeya R’s range is relatively lower at up to 485km due to its high output nature.

Lotus Emeya’s DC charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in under 20 minutes

Despite having a massive battery, it doesn’t take too much time to charge the Emeya via DC charging. Thanks to its 800V architecture, it takes around 18 minutes of charging time to get the EV from 10% to 80% via a 350kW DC charger.

Lotus has also said that the Emeya can actually support DC charging as high as 400kW which resulted in 10-80 per cent charging time of just 14 minutes. Yes, this applies to the Malaysian units.

As for AC charging, the Emeya has been fitted with a 22kW AC onboard charger. It takes around 5 hours 30 minutes to fully charge the fully-electric grand tourer. — SoyaCincau