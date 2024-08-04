PARIS, Aug 4 — The moment when flight attendants distribute the meal trays is highly anticipated by a number of airplane passengers and yet it’s a moment that is often accompanied by disappointment, with some passengers wincing from the very first bite... unless you’ve booked your flight with a Middle East airline, it seems.

In-flight wifi, extra-large screens, an extensive selection of entertainment options: many Middle East-based airlines such as Emirates and Qatar Airways are already renowned for the comfort of their cabins — and not just in business class. And that’s not their only asset. Their food offering is also gaining plaudits.

Kuwait Airways, in particular, is being singled out. The airline came first in a ranking based on 27,000 traveller opinions about the inflight meal offerings of around a hundred carriers. Established by the MoneySuperMarket website, this listing reveals that Middle Eastern airlines know how to make their passengers happy.

The podium is monopolized by these carriers with Oman Air in 2nd and Middle East Airlines in 3rd. The rest of the ranking also includes Turkish Airlines (8th), Qatar Airways (14th), Emirates (15th), Etihad Airways (18th) and Gulf Air (21st). Middle Eastern airlines also lead when it comes to business class inflight meals. — ETX Studio