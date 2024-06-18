KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The Hasanah Gold Threads Awards (HGTA) 2024 is now open and calling for local artisans of heritage textiles to submit their works.

This will mark the second HGTA since its inception last year which was created to recognise and celebrate local artisans, designers and communities who have been preserving and promoting Malaysia's heritage textiles.

A total sum prize of RM360,000 will be awarded to 18 artisans in six different categories at an awards ceremony which will be held in September.

The categories include Supplementary Weft (songket, dastar, sungkit and anyam), Ikat (Pua Kumbu and Limar), Drawing and Stamping (Batik Tulis, Batik Cap and Telepuk), Embroidery and Embellishment (Tekat, Keringkam, Kelingkan, Sulam and Kerawang), Plaiting (Basketry techniques in various fibre) and Beadwork (Loom beading and stringing).

The awards are categorised in three divisions which include Best Traditional division, Best Innovative division and special mentions.

Submission for entries is open from now until August 20 and is open to all Malaysian individuals aged 18 and above, companies or associations.

Each piece of work may only be submitted for one category and submissions must have been produced by the applicant in Malaysia and within two years prior to the submission date.

jHGTA 2024 is presented by Yayasan Hasanah and jointly produced by Tanoti Sdn Bhd and Asean Handicraft Promotion and Development Association (AHPADA)

In conjunction with HGTA 2024, there will be a series of demonstrations, workshops and talks at Pavilion Bukit Jalil and The Datai Langkawi.

A roadshow of HGTA 2023 winners’ exhibitions and HGTA information sessions will also be held in Penang and the East Coast.

For more information, visit here.