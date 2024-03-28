PETALING JAYA, March 29 — From stunning designs to beauty products tailored for sensitive skin, there is something for everyone this Raya season.

Here are five local brands to take note of.

The highlight of their 2024 collection is the limited edition 'Batik Floral', which is inspired by Malaysian batik. — Picture courtesy of Tudung People

Tudung People

Advertisement

For the festive season this year, Tudung People has launched three Eid collections.

First is the Anyaman collection featuring a timeless print, combining minimalism with elegance.

It offers three design variations for shawls and two for squares, available in 14 colours. These versatile pieces are for daily wear and travel.

Advertisement

Then there's the Kenangan collection, drawing inspiration from mangkuk tingkat and vintage plates for its design. It is bespoke and illustrated by an artist exclusively for Tudung People.

The highlight of their 2024 collection is the limited edition Batik Floral, which is inspired by Malaysian batik.

It also showcases an elegant floral design that celebrates the history and intricate craftsmanship of batik.

For more details, visit http://tudungpeople.com.

Brightening sunscreen, which combines potent antioxidants and age-defying botanicals. — Picture courtesy of CUURA

CUURA

Elevate your beauty and health with products from CUURA.

The first offering is Pure Beauty Oil, designed to assist those with sensitive skin. It also fights premature ageing and tackles post-acne inflammation while enhancing firmness.

There is also Glow Defense, a new SPF glow-getter. This sun protection offers a dewy, radiant finish without any grey residue and delivers ample hydration.

Meanwhile, its Brightening sunscreen is considered the first local halal hybrid sunscreen. It combines potent antioxidants and age-defying botanicals to offer effective protection.

For more details, visit http:// cuuraofficial.com

This mat provides support for spine and joints during workouts. — Picture courtesy of Olloum

Olloum

For comfort and durability, you can consider Straight Cargo Pants from Olloum.

There is also Satin Silk Rayon Tie Back, an extension of Olloum's tie-back scarf. Enhanced with rayon, it is lightweight and available in neutral, warm tones.

Meanwhile, the Basic Long Top is comfortable modest garment that provides coverage down to your thighs.

And if you're keen on exercises, the Olloum Mat could be the ideal choice. This mat provides support for spine and joints during workouts.

For more details, visit http://olloum.com

From Asal Lelaki's 'Adhiraj', a standard-cut top and a front patch pocket with zip. — Picture courtesy of CalaQisya

CalaQisya and Asal Lelaki

As a component of their Calaraya Vol 3 collection, CalaQisya has unveiled elegant attire for mothers and daughters.

Beginning with Akaar Daisy, this custom embroidery is unique to the CalaQisya collection, merging comfort with elegance.

Following is the Helena, consisting of a checkered patterned skirt matched with embroidered top.

There's also the Marina Ribbon, displaying bow embroidery fashioned over time.

Lastly, there's the Flora featuring prints with embroidered seams.

For men and boys, Asal Lelaki offers exquisite designs suitable for the festive occasion.

This includes the Adhiraj, featuring a standard-cut top and a front patch pocket with zip.

There is also the Agrani, which boasts a dropped shoulder cut and yoke detailing at the back.

For more details, visit https://www.calaqisya.com/