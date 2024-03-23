GENEVA, March 23 — Around the world, millions of people lack access to water on a daily basis. In fact, the UN estimates that a significant proportion of the population could be displaced by 2030 due to severe water stress. To mark World Water Day, here are three figures that speak volumes about the current state of access to water around the world.

2.1 billion people lack safe drinking water at home

According to the United Nations and Unicef, 30 per cent of the world’s population has no access to a safe, reliable domestic water supply, and 4.4 billion (60 per cent) have no access to safely managed sanitation services. “Of the 2.1 billion people who do not have safely managed water, 844 million do not have even a basic drinking water service. This includes 263 million people who have to spend over 30 minutes per trip collecting water from sources outside the home, and 159 million who still drink untreated water from surface water sources, such as streams or lakes,” the organisations state.

Moreover, the UN estimates that 700 million people could be displaced by severe water stress by 2030, a term used to designate a situation where water requirements exceed available resources.

1 in 3 children exposed to severe water scarcity

Towards the end of 2023, in the run-up to COP28, Unicef published a report sounding the alarm about the alarming plight of 739 million children living in areas exposed to high or very high water scarcity around the world. “436 million [children] are facing the double burden of high or very high water scarcity and low or very low drinking water service levels — known as extreme water vulnerability — leaving their lives, health, and well-being at risk,” the report explains. This is particularly the case in sub-Saharan Africa, Central Asia, South Asia, East Asia and Southeast Asia. And the situation could be exacerbated by climate change.

This World Water Day, the World Vision NGO points out that children, being particularly vulnerable, are the first victims of water-related diseases. The NGO states that diarrhea is the most frequent disease linked to a lack of access to safe drinking water, hygiene and sanitation.

One quarter of the world’s population is facing extremely high water stress

In August 2023, the World Resources Institute (WRI) published a ranking of the countries most at risk of water shortages. Topping the list are Bahrain, Cyprus, Kuwait, Lebanon and Oman. “The water stress in these countries is mostly driven by low supply, paired with demand from domestic, agricultural and industrial use,” says WRI. In all, 25 countries, home to a quarter of the world’s population, are exposed to extremely high annual water stress, meaning that more than 80 per cent of their renewable water reserves are used for irrigation, livestock, industry and domestic needs, according to WRI. — ETX Studio