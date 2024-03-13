Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — American Express Travel has released its 2024 Global Travel Trends Report, shedding light on the inspirations and trends driving global travel bookings this year.

Drawing from survey responses from travellers in the United States, Australia, Canada, India, Japan, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, the report found that 84 per cent of respondents plan to spend more or the same amount of money on travel in 2024 compared to last year.

According to a statement, additionally, 77 per cent of respondents care more about having the right travel experience than about the cost of the trip.

Advertisement

American Express Travel President, Audrey Hendley said: “Our Global Travel Trends Report sheds light on what is driving global travel bookings and provides inspiration for where to go next. Our American Express Travel Consultants can help, no matter what type of trip you want to take.”

Top insights from the report shows that live sporting events, driven by the desire to witness favourite teams and players firsthand, influence travellers’ destination choices and activities, with 67 per cent of Millennial and Gen Z respondents are interested in travelling for sporting events in 2024, compared to 58 per cent of all respondents surveyed.

For the 58 per cent of respondents who are travelling for sports this year will do so for football, basketball or Formula 1 racing, while New York, Miami and Paris are the top destinations they are planning to travel to for sporting events this summer.

Advertisement

The report also identified that transformative, once-in-a-lifetime trips, such as visiting the Galapagos Islands and hiking in Antarctica, ranked top of many travellers’ wish lists, and younger travellers seeking expert assistance in planning, with 65 per cent of respondents are more interested in taking a major trip in 2024 than in previous years.

The ease of planning and ability to make the perfect, personalised itinerary is also one of the key trends in driving people to plan trips alone, especially younger travellers, with 74 per cent of male respondents and 63 per cent of female respondents say they are planning on taking a solo trip this year.

For Gen Z and Millennials surveyed, 76 per cent say they are planning on taking a solo trip in 2024, while 66 per cent of respondents who intend to go alone are planning a trip tailored to treat themselves.

Furthermore, travellers are leaning into flexible itineraries, allowing them the freedom to be spontaneous and experience the local culture when they travel, with 78 per cent of respondents say that spontaneous trips appeal to them, while 77 per cent of Millennials and Gen Z have booked a last-minute trip before, compared to 65 per cent of Gen X and 52 per cent of Baby Boomers. — Bernama