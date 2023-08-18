KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― The recent two-day Furry Hopes Pet Carnival 2023 successfully raised RM60,000 and will be used to provide assistance and care for stray dogs in Penang.

The August 12 and 13 event, organised by the Independent Aid for the Protection and Welfare of Animals (IAPWA) Penang at Gurney Paragon Mall, attracted some 5,000 visitors and 1,000 pets.

IAPWA president Choong Koon Yean said the non-governmental organisation had rehomed over 800 dogs in the past five years.

Through the organisation's TNR (Trap-Neuter-Release) programme, more than 5,400 stray dogs had been rescued on Penang Island since March 2018, added Choong.

During the event, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) also approved 60 dog licences while seven stray puppies were adopted.

This is the second year the organisation held this event.

All funds raised during the two-day event will go towards the organisation's TNR programme.