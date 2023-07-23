KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — If you’re an EV user that relies a lot on Gentari’s EV charging network, here’s a promo that you won’t want to miss at EVx at Setia City Convention Centre. For the first 100 customers, you can save RM500 on a Gentari Membership Plan which allows you to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on all AC and DC charging on its network for one year.

This promo is only available at the Gentari booth at EVx. On top of that, the amount you pay for this membership is also eligible for tax exemption which falls under the RM2,500 tax relief for personal income tax for the cost of purchase and installation, rental and hire purchase as well as subscription for EV charging facilities. At the moment, Gentari’s EV charging network has 160 charge points throughout Peninsular Malaysia which consists of both AC and DC chargers. The green energy subsidiary of Petronas aims to have 400 charge points by the end of this year.

With this promo, the Gentari Membership Plan which typically costs RM899 per annum can be yours for only RM399. You’ll get back your cost if you spend at least RM67 per month, and enjoy even more savings for subsequent usage. This is a no-brainer for those who regularly use DC fast charging especially if you need to travel interstate frequently.

To recap, here are Gentari’s rates for its kWh-based chargers:

• AC Charging (7kW, 11kW, 22kW) – RM0.90 per kWh

• DC Charging (20kW, 30kW) – RM1.30 per kWh

• DC Charging (50kW – 180kW) – RM1.50 per kWh

• DC Charging (350kW) – RM1.70 per kWh

With this promo, their 350kW DC Charger would only cost you RM0.85/kWh while its 50kW to 180kW DC chargers would cost you RM0.75/kWh. Take note that there are Gentari chargers that are priced based on time and this membership will also allow you to enjoy 50% discount on the total billed usage. The discount is not applicable for non-Gentari chargers such as the ones deployed at Caltex and ChargEV via roaming.

Take note that this annual membership is linked to your JomCharge account and it only works with Gentari chargers. Unfortunately, you can’t use this membership on Petronas’ Setel app and this means you won’t be able to enjoy Mesra points for charging. For more info, you can visit Gentari’s booth at EVx. — SoyaCincau