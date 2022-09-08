It was indeed a tragic day for Indian groom Syed as he could not remarry but had to flee his own wedding instead. — Picture via Unsplash

PETALING JAYA, Sept 8 — A groom in India had no choice but to flee his big day after his first wife appeared at the wedding reception with the policemen.

Deccan Chronicle reported that the groom, Syed Nazeer did not tell his first wife Dr Sana Samreen that he was remarrying another woman. Therefore, he was shocked to see her at the reception that took place in the village of Madannapet, Hyderabad.

The incident happened last Friday (September 2) where Syed, who also panicked at the sight of the cops, decided to escape through the rear entrance of the wedding venue.

Sana told the news portal that when she knew her husband was remarrying without her consent, she called her brother Abdul Waheed. Together with police officials, they decided to storm into the venue.

According to Abdul Waheed, his sister married Syed soon after he came home from New Zealand in 2019.

“During the Covid-19 lockdown, he was stuck here and we took care of his expenses.

“However, he demanded Rs15 lakh (RM84,700) which we could not pay.

“He then began keeping away from my sister,” he said.

Sana had also filed a complaint against Syed after he started harassing her for money shortly after they were married.

At the moment, the cops are unsure of the whereabouts of Syed.