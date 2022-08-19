Having to take care of dogs with special needs, canine welfare project Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) is appealing to the people to help reduce its veterinarian bills. — Picture courtesy of MDDB

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Canine welfare project Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) is having a donation drive from today (Aug 19) to Sunday to raise funds that will be used to pay RM110,000 accumulated in medical bills.

To be held at the space next to Gasing Veterinary Hospital’s main entrance in Section 5, Petaling Jaya, the event will be from 11am to 6pm.

MDDB coordinator Christine Lai said they would be there with the current bills and those who want to help can choose a bill of their choice to pay at the clinic’s counter or they can pay any amount they wish.

“Alternatively, they can also give us cash and we will compile the amount before paying at the counter at the end of the day,’’ she said.

Lai added MDDB would be grateful for any amount as even small amounts go a long way towards settling their bills with the veterinary hospital.

MDDB’s medical bills, Lai said, have hit the roof and they were afraid that they may not be able to send more dogs for treatment if the bills are not settled soon.

She added that MDDB did not want a situation whereby the hospital is forced to halt veterinary care rendered to MDDB if the bills remain unpaid.

“Gasing Veterinary Hospital is also where we take rescued accident victims for treatment and most of these cases are rushed there late at night or in the wee hours of the morning,’’ said Lai.

She added that there are also dogs that need to go there for regular follow-ups due to various health issues including being disabled.

“We have no choice as we have rescued many accident victims over the years that are either paralysed or have some kind of permanent disability,’’ Lai said, adding that they also have dogs with epilepsy or renal problems.

In spite of their health issues, the canines are otherwise doing well and lead happy lives under MDDB’s care.

Those who cannot go to the hospital but still wish to help could email to [email protected] or WhatsApp 012-2846039.

MDDB can also be contacted at 012-2414749.