A participant grills meat and offal during the Barbecue Federal Championship in which representatives of different Argentine provinces compete, in Buenos Aires August 14, 2022. — AFP

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 15 — Argentine grill masters fired up their spits yesterday for the fourth annual Federal Roast Championship in Buenos Aires.

Festival-goers gathered along the capital city’s main drag to watch the action, celebrating the country’s gastronomic culture as the best barbecue chef in the nation was set to be crowned.

According to city’s tourism website, competitors representing all of Argentina’s 23 provinces arranged kiosks up and down the July 9 Avenue, named for the country’s day of independence.

Participants “will prepare different cuts of meat in front of a jury of experts who will choose the 2022 champion,” the site said.

The competition will be judged based on how the cooks execute their own specialized techniques for meat-grilling, a tradition common throughout southern South America. — AFP