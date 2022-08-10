Man in Spain was caught stealing slices of pork meat from a curing warehouse where he worked from 2007 till 2013. — Picture via Unsplash

PETALING JAYA, Aug 10 — A man in Southern Spain has been jailed after stealing and reselling hams that are worth €520,000 (RM2.37 million).

The man, who has not been named, was caught stealing slices of the pork meat from a curing warehouse he worked at over a six-year period between 2007 and 2013.

The Guardian reported that the man was tasked with taking delivery of the ham — known as jamón (dry-cured ham) in Spain.

Instead, he stole them and sold them using a messenger service to deliver them to his customers.

Initially, he faced a six-year sentence but then it was reduced to just 11 months and 29 days because the entire case took a long time to go to trial.

The thief’s wife was also an accomplice to the crimes committed and the couple was ordered to repay the €520,000 (RM2.37 million) to the former employer.

Huelva (southwestern Spain) is famous for its jamón, made using special blackfoot pigs that feed on acorns to improve the flavour of the meat.

The jamónes (more than one dry-cured ham) can cost more than €500 (RM2,274).