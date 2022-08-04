Malaysians can experience and capture light, sound, and nature when visiting teamLab’s interactive art gallery. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, August 4 — Art is normally located in museums.

In some cases, however, they are on a rooftop overlooking KLCC.

Not only is the art in the midst of greenery but it is interactive.

Visitors to the Rooftop Garden at the Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport, Bukit Bintang who touch the ovoids (reflective jelly bean structures) will set off a sound that consequently will change the colours of the nearby ovoids.

The exhibition, teamLab; Resonating Microcosms, will be held from August 4 to November 30.

Resonating Trees will also complement the microcosms by changing their colour once a nearby ovoid is moved around.

Open to families, the exhibition is an art space that transforms with the changes in the environment and people.

It aims to immerse visitors with its liquified light colours and reverberating calm sounds, making it an ideal place for pictures and child play.

GHANI, the gallery’s director from teamLab’s catalyst team told Malay Mail that the purpose behind the immersive art gallery was to connect the people and the environment.

“When you touch the ovoid near you, people in the distance will be able to see the change in the colours.” “In that way, we are connecting people through digital technology.”

GHANI also hopes that families with children will be able to play and enjoy the immersive art gallery, hoping it will connect visitors with the city and nature.

Responsible for the Borderless art museum in Tokyo, teamLab is an international art collective that combines art, science, technology and nature in their galleries.

Visitors are encouraged to take many photos of the garden in the morning and the night for an unforgettable Instagram post.

Entrance is free.