A robber chose the wrong victim to mess around with when the intended victim ended up shooting the robber, seriously wounding him. — Screen capture from Facebook/ Larry Dollinger

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — An 80-year-old store owner turned the tables against a robber who wanted to rob his shop in Norco, California by shooting the suspect in the arm.

As a result of the Sunday (July 31) incident, the 23-year-old perpetrator had to be admitted into hospital for treatment while the store owner was admitted for heart attack, Fox 11 reported.

Authorities said that four male suspects in a black BMW SUV had attempted to rob Norco Market & Liquor.

CCTV recording showed a male suspect wearing a red and black sweatshirt and a ski mask entering the store. He then pointed a rifle at the store owner, who was behind the counter.

Noticing that the man entering the store was armed and wearing a mask, the victim swiftly grabbed a shotgun from under the counter and opened fire on the suspect, forcing him to flee from the scene.

The CCTV from outside of the establishment showed a second suspect inside the black SUV exiting the vehicle, also armed.

Seeing his accomplice running out from the shop and shouting his arm had been shot, both suspects made their way back to the getaway car, which was reported stolen earlier.

All suspects were later found at a Southern California hospital, one of whom was suffering from a gunshot wound consistent with a shotgun blast, authorities said, adding that three other suspects were found in the vehicle which contained numerous stolen firearms.

As for the store owner, he is in the hospital recovering after the health scare.